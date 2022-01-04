From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Nine people were reportedly killed Tuesday by bandits across Igabi and Zaria Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Reports say five other people were injured in the attacks, just as the bandits are said to have rustled several cattle, including 250 goats.

The reports also said that military troops killed two bandits in a crossfire that ensued during the attack.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said ‘the security forces have reported to the Kaduna State Government that nine citizens have been killed, with five injured and hundreds of animals rustled by bandits during three attacks across Igabi and Zaria Local Government Areas.

‘According to the first report, bandits attacked Kudu da Gari settlement in Sabon Birni, Igabi LGA and killed seven residents.

‘Four others were left critically injured, and were rushed to a medical facility for treatment.’

Aruwan also said, ‘in another incident, bandits invaded a herders’ settlement called Ruggar Goshe, on the outskirts of Kangimin Sarki village, Rigachikun, Igabi LGA. One Auwal Koshe was shot dead by the brigands, who then rustled about 250 goats and sheep from the settlement.

‘Furthermore, bandits attacked another herders’ settlement at Filin Idin Barebare, Zaria LGA, where they killed one Abubakar Mohammad. One Abubakar Aliyu sustained gunshot injuries to his ribs and is receiving medical attention. The bandits then rustled an unspecified number of cattle from the settlement.

‘On another note, troops have reported that two bandits were neutralized around the outskirts of Tumbau village, Kerawa, Igabi LGA.

‘The bandits were retreating to the Malul forest when they were intercepted by the troops, and two of them were neutralized in the ensuing firefight, with an AK-47 rifle recovered.

‘Expressing his grief at the reports of the attacks, Governor Nasir El-Rufai prayed for the repose of the souls of the citizens who lost their lives and sent his deepest condolences to their families. The Governor wished the injured a speedy recovery.

‘Governor El-Rufai commended the troops for their alertness and swift response during the engagement which saw two bandits neutralized.

‘Patrols and monitoring have been sustained by the security agency in the general areas.’