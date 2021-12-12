From Sola Ojo

A pastor in charge of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Nariya in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Reverend Dauda Bature, has been killed by bandits after collecting an undisclosed amount of money as ransom.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Early in the morning yesterday, bandits also invaded GRA, Sabo, in Chikun Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped a man and his wife; but they were forced to flee following prompt intervention by the military.

According to a source, the late pastor was kidnapped while working on his farm in Nariya area on Monday, November 8, 2021.

His abductors demanded N10m ransom through his wife, which the family could not raise.

“When some money was eventually raised, they asked the wife to bring it to them on November 18. They collected it and still kidnapped her.

“They kept her until Monday, December 6, and later released her to go and look for more money. From then, they never talked to her again but to another person,” the source said.

The source lamented that the attack was becoming a recurring decimal in that area of Kaduna town.

Confirming both stories, the Chairman, Kaduna branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab, lamented that the bandits have become more “cruel and brutal,” and called on the government to redouble its efforts at checking their frequent attacks.

According to him, “on Thursday, they (bandits) just called to say that they had killed the pastor since they could not bring more money.

He recalled that “they came to Sabo GRA last night and took sleep off the residents’ eyes for more than two hours. A day earlier, they were at Angwan Bulus where they kidnapped a man and his wife.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .