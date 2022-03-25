From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists terrorising Kaduna on Thursday night reported to have killed about 50 locals and abducted several others in several communities in Giwa local government area of the state.

Giwa shares boundaries with the headquarters of bandits, Birnin Gwari and Zaria local government areas in the northern part of the state.

These killings were coming in less than a week after about 40 others were killed in Kaura and Jema’a local government areas in the southern part of the state.

In all the attacks, there were killings, maiming, burning of houses, vehicles, motorcycles and other valuables in coordinated operations that lasted hours.

Police spokesman in Kaduna, ASP Mohammed Jalige, told a media source that the command was yet to compile the details of those that lost their lives in Giwa’s unfortunate incident.

“We are still waiting for the full details of the incident from the Divisional Police Officer, Giwa and the Area Commander Zaria”, the source quoted police spokesman.

Some of the affected villages in Giwa attack include but are not limited to Dillalai, Zango Tama, Kaya, Barebari, Anguwan Bakko, Gidan Alhajin Kida, Kadanya and Durumi – Dillalai recorded the major casualties of 15 persons.

