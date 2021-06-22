From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Security agents, yesterday, said armed bandits shot and killed one Anja Mallam, the village Head of Dogon Daji in Sanga local government area of Kaduna State.

According to the report, the bandits raided the residence of the village head and shot him at close range, resulting in his instant death.

State Commissioner of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident, said Governor El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report, and prayed for the repose of the soul of the village Head.

“The governor sent condolences to the family of the deceased and the entire community of Dogon Daji over the shocking and brutal killing. Investigations into the incident are ongoing,” he said.