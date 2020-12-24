From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than seven traders, including two Vigilantes were killed by bandits when they opened fire on traders at a market square in Galadimawa village of Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

The rampaging bandits were also said to have set ablaze cars, 330 bags of maize at about 4pm on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement issued Thursday evening by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan

“The Kaduna State Government has been informed that several armed bandits were neutralized at the outskirts of Galadimawa in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

“The armed bandits were neutralized after they attacked the weekly Galadimawa Market on Wednesday evening, where two vigilantes and five citizens lost their lives.

“According to the security report, the armed bandits sneaked into the market around 4pm and opened fire on the vigilantes, and in the process killed two.

“While escaping, the bandits killed the five citizens.

“A commercial trailer driver, one Alhaji Yusuf Tumburku who had just loaded 330 bags of maize belonging to a trader, Alhaji Hamza Ungwan Lalle Giwa, had his vehicle and the grains burnt to ashes. One other car was burnt by the armed bandits.

“The security agencies comprising the police and troops gave the armed bandits a hot pursuit while they escaped out of the general area.

“The armed bandits who were on about 15 motorcycles met their end in the hands of aggressive fighting air platforms which engaged them and subsequently neutralized several of them.

“The ground troops are still carrying out clearance operations in the Galadimawa and Kidandan general areas.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and commended the military and police for neutralizing the armed bandits.

“The Governor charged locals in the Galadimawa and Kidandan general areas of Giwa local government to continue to volunteer useful information to the government and security agencies”. The statement said.