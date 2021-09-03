From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As part of measures to curb insecurity in the state, Kaduna State Government has banned the transportation of donkeys and other livestock from the state to other states in the country.

The ban followed wide consultations and thorough security reviews by the state government.

This was contained in a statement, yesterday, by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

According to the statement, “After wide consultations and thorough security reviews, Kaduna State Government has banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other states in the country.

“This ban also prohibits the transportation of livestock into Kaduna state from other states. Both bans take effect immediately, from today 2nd September 2021.

“The government also wishes to reiterate that the transportation of donkeys into the state is a criminal offence and anyone found engaging in this will be prosecuted accordingly.

“Furthermore, the Kawo weekly market which usually holds every Tuesday in Kaduna North LGA has been suspended with immediate effect.

“The government of Kaduna State wishes to highlight that the previous directives suspending weekly markets, and selling of petrol in jerrycans in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru LGAs as well as banning the felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Kachia, Kajuru, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru LGAs, are still in force.

“Citizens are hereby informed that all these directives will be vigorously enforced by security agencies.”

