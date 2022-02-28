From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has beefed up security in public facilities, including schools, hospitals, hotels, bars, entertainment centres, restaurants, parks, major roads and places of worship, in response to the threat of explosive devices planted in parts of the city penultimate Sunday.

The state government appealed to the people to be security-conscious and vigilant of objects suspected to be explosive devices.

This was contained in a statement on Monday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

‘The Kaduna State Government wishes to issue a crucial advisory to citizens across the state, for heightened alertness to the threat of explosive devices planted in public places by terrorists,’ the statement read.

‘This follows sustained assessments by security agencies, and the possibility of terrorists looking to harm citizens, by discreetly placing explosives in public facilities such as schools, hospitals, hotels, bars, entertainment centres, restaurants, parks, major roads and places of worship.

‘Security agencies are working to ensure that no harm or destruction comes to residents and facilities.

‘Citizens are, however, urged to be alive to this threat, and to remain watchful for suspicious persons loitering, or packages seemingly abandoned in strategic places.

‘Increased general awareness is strongly advised, and frequent thorough checks of premises are recommended.

‘Any suspicious person or object observed must be immediately reported to the nearest security formation.

‘Quarry operators are also advised to enhance security on their sites and to ensure that explosive materials are not readily accessible to be carted away for criminal purposes. Sites will be inspected for compliance.

‘Close monitoring of the situation by security agencies will continue,’ the statement said.