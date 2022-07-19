From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has beefed up security throughout the State against circulated reports of plans by terrorists to launch heavy attacks in the State.

To this end, security agencies have enhanced collaborative measures in view of the circulated reports of security threats by terrorists.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement on Monday said security agencies will continue to monitor the situation with optimal alertness and urgency.