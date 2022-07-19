From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
The Kaduna State government has beefed up security throughout the State against circulated reports of plans by terrorists to launch heavy attacks in the State.
To this end, security agencies have enhanced collaborative measures in view of the circulated reports of security threats by terrorists.
The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement on Monday said security agencies will continue to monitor the situation with optimal alertness and urgency.
“The attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to a circulated intelligence extract highlighting a plan by armed bandits to attack Kaduna and environs. The Kaduna State Government appeals first, for the continued vigilance of all citizens as the state continues to confront security challenges.
“The Kaduna State Government wishes to inform citizens that it is constantly engaging with the security agencies, assisting with collaborative efforts, and supporting them with logistics and effective coordination of intelligence gathering and response.
“The Kaduna State Government assures all residents that security agencies will continue to monitor the situation with optimal alertness and appropriate urgency.
“Residents are thus encouraged to maintain vigilance but go about their normal activities as action agencies work assiduously to eliminate threats.
“The security operations room is open 24-hours a day to receive information on suspicious activity or threats across the state”.
The statement added that, “In line with these enhanced efforts, security forces within the last 48 hours intercepted some bandits and gunrunners at Kidunu general area around Eastern By-Pass, Chikun LGA.
“After an exchange of fire, one bandit was neutralized, later confirmed to be a notorious bandit terrorizing the area. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered, along with charms and amulets, a mobile phone and two motorcycles”.
