From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Kaduna-based NGO, Bijo Foundation, on Wednesday, boosted the hope of kidney patients in the state with the donation of dialysis equipment to Saint Gerard Catholic Hospital.

The Chairman of Bijo Foundation, Mr Ikechukwu Akanisi, said: ‘Bijo Foundation is here on a rescue mission, to restore hope to those with kidney problems, especially those who may not be able to afford the huge expenses associated with dialysis.

‘In addition to making this humble donation, we intend to provide a monthly budget to support those who can’t afford to foot the bill for medical dialysis. We hope, through this Foundation, to reach out, save lives and put smiles on people’s faces.’

In her remarks on the occasion, Kaduna State Commissioner for Health Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni called for private support for the government in every sector.

‘In the clime that we are in, government alone cannot take the whole burden. I challenge other people to support the health of fellow human beings because government lone cannot do it,’ she said.

‘Catholic Church have been very supportive in medical sector. They reached out to us for partnership but for some reasons it did not work.’

Also speaking, the Chief Host, the Archbishop of Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese, Manoso Ndagoso, recalled that nine years ago Bijo Foundation donated equipments Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to the hospital.

‘Today, it is the donation of dialysis centre. We are indebted to the Foundation for these gestures.

‘Our hospital has been existing for the past 60 years. Catholic Church never set up its outfit for profits but for common good of humanity. In Jesus time, He fed the hungry, the thirsty. We are not only preaching the gospel but we are working the gospel.

‘We were in full partnership with the government, but that Partnership that existed in the 70s, 80s is no longer there. We are ready to cooperate with the government improve medical and social services for humanity’s sake.

‘In the heat of COVID-19 we offered our equipments and services to help reduce the burden of the pandemic but government refused. Even during polio vaccination government refused our services. To improve education and medical condition of the people, government must partner with organizations and individuals.

We must take a cue from Anambra state where government under the administration of the then governor, Peter Obi, the state partners with Catholic Church for better medical and educational services. Anambra was making giant leaps outside the country because of partnership with the Catholic Church. Here in the north we are always coming last because of religious sentiments,’ Bishop Ndagoso said.

He urged the hospital management to ensure effective use of the dialysis centre as well as apply maintenance culture to prolong the life span of the equipment.