Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Biu community in Kaduna State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, and the army for their efforts in ensuring security for the state and the country and for establishing a university in Biu.

One of the leaders of Biu, Bawa Garba, who spoke on behalf of the community during a ceremony organised at the weekend to console him over the death of his mother which occurred recently, said that Buratai’s commitment to the peace, security and unity of Nigeria is commendable.

He said no Chief of Army Staff has recorded the numerous achievements that General Buratai has so far achieved and urged Nigerians to appreciate his efforts in securing the country despite the difficulties.

Garba said: ‘It is a thing of pride to Biu community, Borno State and Nigeria as a whole to have a visionary and committed leader and General Buratai especially at the trying period of our country’s existence.

‘The condition he met the Army and the scarce resources at his disposal as well as how he overcame shortcomings without complaints deserves our collective commendation, not vilification.

‘We are particularly proud of the success behind the establishment of the Nigerian Army University Biu, which without him wouldn’t have been possible. We, therefore, thank President Muhammadu Buhari for granting the approval for the Army University.

‘The community here in Kaduna has a rich history behind it. For almost 100 years, we have a building where our common heritage in the areas of living accommodation and a secretariat is based. Let me state that we have had many illustrious sons and daughters of Biu community in different walks of life, but no one cared to assist in renovating this historical edifice until we sought for assistance from Gen Buratai which he favourably responded. It is therefore to his credit that part of this building is now renovated. This building is for Biu community and it is meant to ensure anybody from Biu coming to Kaduna without a place to put his head would be accommodated to such a period when he is able to get his own accommodation.’

In his response, Buratai, who was represented by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, thanked the community for their prayers and condolence message for the death of the General’s mother, while assuring that the Nigerian Army is resolute and committed to overcoming terrorism and other security challenges across the country.

He commended the Biu Association/Babur Bura in Kaduna for their unity and commitment to the welfare of their members.

Buratai further thanked the leaders of the association for their prayers and goodwill for the Nigerian Army and conveyed their readiness to overcome the security challenges facing Nigeria.