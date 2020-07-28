Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board says it has shortlisted 29 First Class degree holders to study in any university outside the country.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Hassan Rilwan, the Executive Secretary of the board on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Rilwan said that the scheme was being done under the state’s Merit Based Foreign Scholarship scheme as directed by Gov. Nasir El Rufai.

According to Rilwan, the 29 graduates, including Masters degree holders, were taken out of the 138 that applied for the scholarship scheme.

He said that out of the 138 graduates, 96 applicants passed the initial test on the Use of English Language and Plagiarism at a cut-off mark of 50 points.

“Each of the 96 applicants was officially contacted and requested to upload a personal statement and a three-minute video clip and 54 applicants passed the evaluation.

“The management and staff members of the board were not part of the final test and selection process that brought the 29 graduates.

“Each applicant was scored online by at least three committee members and their final scores made public. Two female applicants are among those shortlisted,” he said.

He reiterated that the governor had promised that all qualified first class graduates from the state would be sponsored to the best universities in the world.

He pointed out that before the coming of the El Rufai administration, scholarship award had always been for the privileged.

“Most of the 138 students would not have known of the opportunity if not for the transparent disposition of the El Rufai-led administration.

“The process is open, traceable and cannot be manipulated,’’ he added.

He said that El Rufai had vowed that “what will get you scholarship and bursary is what you know and not who you know.’’(NAN)