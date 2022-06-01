From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Terrorists suspected to be working with the Ansaru faction of the graded Boko Haram have allegedly set eight vehicles on fire and abducted occupants in their latest nefarious activity along the Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway.

Despite being the shortest link to the Southwestern part of the country by road, the Kaduna – Birni-Gwari highway has been abandoned by private and commercial motorists for close to ten years due to the activities of the bandits terrorising Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina and Niger states using the vast forest that links these states.

Chairman, Birni Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, in a statement said the bandits had intercepted a convoy of motorists with security escorts between Kuriga and Manini near Udawa and preyed on an unspecified number of people and led them into the forest.

He said, “in the last four days terrorists had lay siege on motorists on Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway, abducting as well as killing and wounding many innocent citizens, yet our people have reduced to silence mode with no reportage of the ugly situation nor any move by the authorities to show concerned on the deteriorating security around Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway.

“In the sad event on Tuesday, eight vehicles were set ablaze by the terrorists, while an unaccounted number of innocent motorists mostly women and Children were waylaid into the bush by the terrorists for ransom.

“It is clear that the unholy marriage of bandits and Ansaru (Boko Haram) has declared a total war on our people, yet the political will by the authorities to honour their oaths of office to protect the lives and property of our citizens remains a mirage.

“While politicians are engaged on their mission to clinch power come 2023, none of the gladiators seeking election has any agenda of emancipating our people from the bondage of terrorists and miscreants. More so, none of these politicians deems it fit to visit Birnin-Gwari to either see delegates, but rather called delegates to Kaduna for consultations.

“We appreciate the efforts of security personnel in their passion to curtailing the precarious insecurity bedevilling Birnin-Gwari general area, but our people have reached a point of no return, hence the need for the people of Birnin-Gwari and communities along the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway to halt with immediate travelling on this notorious highway from tomorrow till security situation improves.

“This organization hereby advise all our citizens to exercise maximum restraint and obey all rules of the land and seclude themselves in prayers for Allah’s intervention to deal with the terrorists and their collaborators within our communities. Equally, we pray for the safe return of our people mostly women and children that were abducted.

“We are citizens of this country and not prodigal sons that were wondering, like sheep without a shepherd. Enough is enough,” he warned.

