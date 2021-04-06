From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, Reverend Joseph Hayab has challenged the State Governor, Nasir El-rufai, to send security forces after the bandits, in order to rescue kidnapped victims in their (bandits) camps across the State.

Fielding questions from newsmen, yesterday, shortly after the Easter prayer session to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and pray for the release of kidnapped victims, Reverend Hayab said the governor should not forget that he took the oath of office to protect lives and property.

Earlier in the church, different prayer points were offered by various pastors who are members of the State CAN for the freedom of the kidnapped persons.

The State CAN chairman said: “All we are saying is that the governor should ensure that the kidnapped students and all those kidnapped in the State are back home.”