Rev. Joseph Hayab, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna Chapter, has urged Nigerians to embrace peace in the interest of mutual coexistence.

Hayab who made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday said that love and patience were essential ingredients for a peaceful society.

He stated that no meaningful progress would occur in a troubled society, adding, “ this is the reason we should learn to tolerate one another.”

“As citizens, we owe the nation a duty to always pray for its peace and stability, we must not allow any form of division.

“All religious and ethnic groups in this country have lived together for a longer time, we must not allow anyone to deceive us,” he said.

The clergy further said that mutual relationship among the diverse groups in the country must be strengthened for effective growth.

“We should enliven the show of pleasantries in buses, places of work, markets and wherever we meet with one another.

“Has anyone who visited the hospital ever been told that a particular doctor is for Muslims or Christians, this tells you that we are one and should remain our brother’s keepers,” he said.

Hayab further urged Nigerians to support the leadership in the country at all levels by making inputs that would evolve viable policies and programs.(NAN)