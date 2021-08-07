From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A total of 2,366,753 individuals from 607,974 poor and vulnerable households in Kaduna State have been identified and approved into the National Social Register (NSR).

Coordinator, Kaduna State Operation Coordinating Unit (KADSOCU), National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), Mrs. Dawong Nina Yakwal gave the statistics in a presentation during the 2nd quarterly roundtable media engagement on the status of the State Social Register (SSR) in Kaduna on Friday.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has indicated that about 43.5 percent of the state’s population are living below $1.5 per day. This means about 4,350,000 of about 10 million people (2006 census projection) majority of whom reside in rural parts of the state are poor and vulnerable to economic realities around them.

KADSOCU, which domiciles in Planning and Budget Commission in the state appears to have more works to do in identifying and capturing the remaining people who may have been excluded in its current data gathering, analysis and presentation going by the NBS statistics.

Going by the achievement recorded by SOCU within a short period, the state is now coming as one of the three top states in the country in terms of data generated in the register. The first and second states are Kebi and Zamfara while Jigawa came fourth.

It is important to add that, before now, it used to be a difficult task for governments, development partners, donor agencies and philanthropists to get data for any intervention targeted at poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

