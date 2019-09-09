Omoniyi Salaudeen

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Lawal Adamu Usman (aka LA), has appealed the judgment of the Kaduna State National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal which gave victory to his opponent, Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Confirming the development, the candidate’s media consultant, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said Adamu arrived at the decision after duly reviewing the tribunal’s ruling and subsequent consultations with his legal team, political associates as well as other major stakeholders in the state.

While filing the appeal at the Kaduna division of Court of Appeal, he restated his confidence in the judiciary as the last hope for the citizens, assuring that he would reclaim the mandate of the people of Kaduna Central.

This is even as he commended his teeming supporters for their steadfastness, supports and encouragement towards his struggles to get justice. He urged them to continue to exercise patience, reminding them that “he who laughs last, laughs best and longest.”