From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Uba Sani on Wednesday told the electorate especially his supporters to get ready to engage him and other candidates on issue-based politics ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Uba Sani, who spoke while launching a support group called Uba Sani Ambassadors (USA) in Kaduna said both his political supporters and other residents of the state should ask all the candidates what they have done in education, health, infrastructure, human capital development among others.

Sani, who commended the support he has so far received from different groups clarified that he has not given any group a penny to support his political ambition ahead of the campaign window as contained in the electoral laws.

“I want to thank the support group for doing a lot. You guys are doing a lot. I want to make it clear here that since the inception of this group none of us, either myself or anybody from my campaign team has supported them with one kobo and that is why I believed in their conviction, their commitment, and their support.

“This group is one of the largest groups we have in the campaign train but because we have not started the campaign officially, I will not say much. When the campaign starts, we will sit with you and the people of Kaduna state because we are focusing on politics of issues and I want to urge you to focus on issues.

“Our campaign organization has already come up with some of the problems which we will share with you when the campaign start.

“Most of the leading candidates represent their districts. I want all of you to ask us about our achievements. What we have done for you people. It is not the politics of saying I will do this or that but the politics of what have you done?

“Have you ever asked your representatives what they have contributed to healthcare services, education, infrastructure, and human capital development sectors of the economy? He queried.

Earlier, the Chairman of the support group, Musa Ibrahim Zamzam promised to mobilize 1.3m votes for the APC flag bearer during the election, leveraging on the capacity and capability of other members of the group in their respective local government areas.