From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna children at the weekend asked Governor Nasir El-Rufai to provide wheelchairs for physically challenged children and sign language interpreters for those with hearing impairments to aid their mobility and communication skills.

The children, who were privileged to speak directly with their Governor during the commemoration of this year’s children’s day celebration at Sir Ibrahim Kashim House, Kaduna, also demanded the provision of the standing order in child protection and return of all out-of-school children to school.

Other demands are the provision of dispensaries and medical attendants in public schools, enrolment of students in contributory health schemes, the inclusion of skill acquisition in the school curriculum, the establishment of child protective communities and the opportunity to have a say in decision making in the state through children parliament.

Responding, Governor El-Rufai, after directing his commissioners to note the issues raised by the children as applicable to their ministries to ensure that most of them are addressed before the expiration of his tenure in a year, took his time to explain the commitment of his administration to the visiting children in his quest to revamp education and health sectors in the state.