Gunmen who attacked Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses’ Catholic Church in Robuh, Ungwan Aku, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday have made a ransom demand of N100 million to free about 36 worshippers in their custody.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan had confirmed three persons killed in the attack launched by the bandits who reportedly stormed the communities on about 30 motorcycles.

Traditional leader of Angwan Fada at Rubu community who was one of the kidnapped victims, Elisha Mari, disclosed to journalists, yesterday, that he was released and asked to go and look for N100 million to secure release of others.

He spoke to journalists when heads of security agencies and a Kaduna government delegation visited the area to assess the situation, yesterday.

He said the bandits stormed their villages on over 30 Motorcycles and shot sporadically to create tension before whisking them away.

He further explained that it took them about two hours before they arrived at the bandits camp where the hostages were kept.

According to him, he was freed because he is the tradition leader but was asked to raise at least 100 million Naira ransom before those in captivity would freed.

Another eyewitness, Bashir Usman, told newsmen that the three persons who were killed made attempts to repel the terrorists.

