From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Worried about the surge in criminal violence and insecurity in Kaduna State, senior Muslim and Christian Clerics offered special prayers for divine intervention on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Convened under the auspices of House of Kaduna Family, the senior clerics, numbering 22 in all, expressed concern with the upsurge in insecurity and other crimes.

Five clerics from each faith said the prayers, stressing that they were united under a common cause and were praying for divine intervention to bring back sanity in the state.

Both Co-Chairmen, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi and Apostle Emmanuel Kure who also led in the prayers, also called on leaders to lead with example. Sheikh Gumi expressed confidence that God will intervene since both Christians and Muslims have united in their quest for seeking peace in Kaduna State.

In his remarks at the session, Apostle Kure assured the people of Kaduna State that both Muslim and Christian leaders were committed to the on-going peace processes in different parts of the state.

Chairman of Kaduna State Peace Committee, His Grace, Bishop Josiah Idowu–Fearon, expressed joy with the commitment of the senior clerics, noting that it was a good sign that leaders of both religions were working together for peace and unity.

Idowu–Fearon said as a symbol of unity and tolerance, the clerics are proving that people of faith can work together to address common problems in Kaduna State.