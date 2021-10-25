From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A communal clash on Monday claimed four lives and injured three persons in the Jankasa community of Zangon Kataf, Kaduna State.

It has been reported that the clash was a result of conflict between locals and herders in Jankasa, which also led to reprisal attacks in Kaura, leading to the killing of 13 cows.

Security reports say that the injured persons are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

This was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

‘The military and police authorities have reported to the Kaduna State Government that four people have been killed and three others injured during a clash between locals and some herders in Jankasa, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

‘According to the reports, the clash occurred along some cattle routes in the area, and then escalated into a firefight between the two groups, before security forces arrived to bring the situation under control.

‘The injured persons are now receiving treatment in hospital.

‘Further to this, security agencies reported that unknown gunmen attacked some settled herders at Manchok, Kaura LGA. The security agencies reported that this was an apparent reprisal to the initial clash.

‘Thirteen cows have been confirmed killed so far, as troops recovered 25 cows alive from the area. No human casualties have been reported, as search operations continue.

‘Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his sadness at the deadly clash and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed. He sent his deepest condolences to their families.

‘Condemning the unfortunate attacks, amidst ardent efforts to restore stability to the general areas, the Governor appealed to members of the community and to all citizens, to uphold lawful actions over violent conduct at all times.

‘The governor wished all those injured a quick recovery, and tasked security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the attacks. Security agencies are sustaining patrols in the general area.’

