From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Communal clashes yesterday claimed four lives and injured three persons in Jankasa community of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Though the cause of the clash was not disclosed, it was stated that it was a crisis between locals and some herders in Jankasa, which also led to reprisal in Kaura Local Government Area of the state, leading to the killing of 13 cows. Security report had it that the injured persons were receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“The military and police authorities have reported to the Kaduna State Government that four people have been killed and three others injured during a clash between locals and some herders in Jankasa, Zangon Kataf local government area.

“According to the reports, the clash occurred along some cattle routes in the area, and then escalated into a firefight between the two groups, before security forces arrived to bring the situation under control. The injured persons are now receiving treatment in hospital.

“Further to this, security agencies reported that unknown gunmen attacked some settled herders at Manchok, Kaura LGA. The security agencies reported that this was an apparent reprisal to the initial clash.

