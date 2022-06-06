From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

For a being a peace maker as well as promoting socio-economic development in Kaduna community over the years, the Shettiman of Gwantu, Prince Audu Bala has been honoured with another Traditional title ‘ Uchu Agni A Ninzo’ (Sarkin Jikokin Ninzo the 1st), by the 15th UCHU NINZO (Chief Of Ninzo), Alhaji Umar Musa.

The turbaning, which took place on Saturday 4th June, 2022 at the forecourt of the Palace in Fadan Ninzo, Sanga Local government Area of Kaduna State witnessed dignitaries across the country.

Speaking at the event, the Monarch, Alhaji Musa said the title was conferred on Prince Audu because of his “courage and strength of character in projecting the image and socio-economic development within the Sanga Communities.

“His sterling contribution in preaching peace and mutual co-existence among the good people of the entire Local Government was highly commendable.

He described Audu as a Man, who is blessed with the milk of human kindness.

“This gesture will permanently be recorded in the annals of our history that Audu was the first Uchu Agi-aNinzo.”

According to him Bala, has become a member of the Ninzo traditonal council with his permanent Seat in the Palace and when they want to discuss issues of importance they would not hesitate to call on him to contribute his ideas.

Reacting to the elevation, Prince Bala said he feels very delighted and honoured to be associated with the Ninzo Traditonal Council, adding it is not his making but it was the Will of God for him to be installed and turbaned as Sarkin Jikokin Ninzo.

” In 2010 to be precise, I was conferred with an International award as ‘ PEACE AMBASSADOR”. I never lobbied for it but the people recognised my contribution towards promoting peace. Aside that I am currently the Chairman Gwantu Peoples Progressive Union.

” I am also the President of Sanga Community Development Association for the past 10 years. I have been calling for an election of new exco so that others can take over from where we are now, but the majority are saying no to it supporting my leadership style that I should continue leading them,” Bala said.

According to him, he derives joy in bringing people together and developing the Society. My grandfather was installed as Chief of Gwantu-Kurmi in 1958 and he ruled for 33 years and died on the Throne in 1991, my Father being the first born of the Chief of Gwantu-Kurmi then was the Magajin Gwantu-Kurmi who died in 2016, stressing they’re peace loving people.

” Emerging as Uchu Agi A Ninzo’ known as (Sarki Jikokin Ninzo the 1st) I am calling on the support of all the Agi Ninzo home and abroad people to see that we bring a meaningful development in the land and Sanga Local Governnment in general.

He further encourage the youths of Sanga in general not to depend on government alone but should engage in entrepreneurship to be able to have what will bring a livelyhood to themselves.

The newly turbaned traditional title holder also admonished the youths to desist from what would bring their reputation down, such as involving themselves in any criminal act.

