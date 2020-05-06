Kaduna Government said it has recorded 72 cases of COVID-19, including 65 Islamic education pupils (almajiri) who were repatriated from Kano State and two policemen.

In a statement, yesterday, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, said seven other cases at the isolation centres were persons with travel history outside the state or their contacts.

Adekeye, who was giving an update on the state Standing Committee on COVID-19 meeting of Monday, said two persons, who tested positive to the virus and were treated had been discharged.

“Since the index case was reported on March 28, the state has discharged eight patients and has recorded one fatality. He died before his positive test result was received,’’ he said.

The special adviser said that overall, 81 cases had been recorded in the state, but the active ones were now 72.

He warned against the dangers of community transmission and appealed to residents in the state to report to the authorities, anyone who recently arrived in the state from another state.

“As it continues its effort to prevent community transmission, the state standing committee on COVID-19 appeals to citizens to report any person who they know has sneaked into the state. Such persons are violating the state’s quarantine order as well as the nationwide prohibition of interstate travel order by the Federal Government,’’ he said.

Adekeye said besides illegal conduct, such persons were risking the health and lives of Kaduna State residents by recklessly spreading the virus across state lines.

The special adviser urged residents to expose and report the potential spreaders of the disease.