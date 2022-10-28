From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has been appointed the chair of the 12-member governing board of Kaduna State Geographic Information Service(KADGIS), the digital land registry.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye said that Governor Nasir El Rufai gave the approval of the newly constituted governing board.

Mr Adekeye further said that Malam Lawal Umar Mayere represents Kaduna North senatorial district on the board while Hajiya Hauwa Yahaya and Mr Bulus Audu represent Kaduna Central and Southern senatorial districts respectively.

Dr Zaid Abubakar, the Executive Chairman of Kaduna Internal Revenue Service(KADIRS) represents the service and Accountant General Shizzer Bada is the representative of Ministry of Finance, he added.

He further said that Madam Altine Jibrin, the Director General of KADGIS and Alhaji Mahmood Aminu of KADGIS are both on the board, so are representatives of the Ministries of Justice, Environment and Local Government as well as that of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The statement also said that the representative of Kaduna Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture is on the newly constituted KADGIS board.

The Special Adviser recalled that ‘’KADGIS is one of the first agencies established in 2015 by the El-Rufai government, with the mandate to digitise the land registry and exercise responsibility for land administration in the State.’’