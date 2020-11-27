By Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command had arrested 30-year-old man called Kabiru Suleiman (husband), his wife 19-year-old wife, Aisha Musa and one Salamatu Musa, 27 – all resident of Abuja Road Rigasa over alleged stealing of three-day-old boy.

Spokesman for Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Jalige Muhammed, who revealed this on Friday said, the couple committed the offence on November 9.

According to Jalige, “on November 9, 2020, the Kaduna State Police Command received a complaint of a missing three (3) days old baby boy.

“On receipt of the complaint, the operatives of the command immediately swung into action, gathered sufficient intelligence and succeeded in arresting the suspects namely; Kabiru Suleiman 30yrs (Husband), Aisha Musa 19yrs (Wife) and Salamatu Musa 27yrs of age all resident of Abuja Road Rigasa.

“It is worthy to note that the suspects started nurturing the evil plan during early period of the pregnancy by coming closer to the expectant mother in the guise of friendship and succeeded in whisking away the baby three days after delivery to unknown destination.

“The suspects were arrested by the Command’s Operatives on 26th November, 2020 at about 1300hrs in their hideout at Unguwan Baraya Jos Road Bauchi, Bauchi state and recovered the baby safely and subsequently handed him over to his parents.

“Upon investigation the suspects confessed to the crime and will be charge to court to face the consequences of their action.

“In light of the above, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Umar M. Muri is calling on the people of Kaduna State to be wary of whom they entrust their Children and wards, to avoid the repeat of such incident as children are precious gift from God which should be guided with all level solemnity”, he added.