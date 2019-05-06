Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Commissioner of Police in-charge of Kastina State, Sanusi Buba, has relocated to Daura, the home of President Muhamed Buhari, to secure the release of Alhaji Musa Umar, the Magajin Garin Daura.

Umar, who is also the father of Fatima Musa, wife of Colonel Mohammed Abubakar, the ADC to President Buhari, was abducted in his Daura residence shortly after observing his Maghrib prayer last Thursday.

The abductors were said to have shot sporadically into the air to disperse the crowd before picking the traditional ruler and took him away in a Peugeot 406 car.

He is a retired customs comptroller.

The police commissioner was said to have relocated to Daura, at the weekend, after a directive by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to rescue the victim at all cost.

Police sources hinted that a team of crack detectives deployed to Katsina State over the weekend had made a breakthrough in the investigation so far.

A police source, who does not want to be mentioned in print, said a number of persons have been arrested in connection with the abduction. The suspects, who are currently in custody, are said to be making useful statements that would lead to the rescue of the traditional ruler unhurt.

Meanwhile, the search for the unconditional release of the abducted traditional rulers has been extended to the military, the Department of State Security (DSS) and other security agencies that have spread their tentacles in the area.

It was gathered that the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) is also involved in the rescue party of the traditional ruler.

Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, who confirmed the relocation of the Katsina CP to Daura, refused to make further comments.