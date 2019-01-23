Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The management of Saint Gerard’s Catholic Hospital, Kaduna, has asked the Kaduna State government to offset medical bills amounting to N18.2 million incurred after the treatment of some victims of recent clashes in Kasuwan Magani area, as well as those of 2011 post-election crisis in the state.

Several persons were killed and many others injured in October last year during the crisis that erupted at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, during the training of management staff of the hospital on work ethics and professionalism, the hospital administrator, Rev Sis Beatrice Danladi said the state government was owing the hospital the sum of N6.1 million being the medical bill for the treatment of victims of Kasuwan Magani crisis.

Represented by the Public Relations Executive of the hospital, Mr. Sunday Ali, the administrator said the debt was apart from N12.1million owed the hospital by the state government for the treatment of victims of 2011 post-election violence as well as victims of a derailed train in Kakau area of Kaduna.

She added that the N12.1 million was also part of the medical bills of those that were attacked at a police station in Kujama and children electrocuted in Kakuri in 2012.

“We want to use this avenue to express our gratitude to His Excellency, the executive governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, for his relentless services to the people of Kaduna State, especially in the area of health.

“However, we are making a passionate appeal to the governor for the quick release of this money as several visits to the state Ministry of Health could not yield any fruitful result,” Danladi said.

However, a letter titled, “Release of Funds for Balance of Outstanding Medical Bills,” from the office of Principal Private Secretary (PPS) was made available to journalists.

The letter dated November 13, 2018, was signed by the governor’s Principal Private Secretary (PPS), Salisu Suleiman to the Commissioner of Planning & Budget Commission. It reads in part. “I am directed to convey the approval of His Excellency, the governor, for the release of the sum of N12.180,779.00 (Twelve million, one hundred and eighty thousand, seven hundred and seventy-nine only) subject to compliance with financial rules and regulations to the Commissioner, Ministry of Health and Human Services, Kaduna, for the purpose stated therein.

“Accordingly, you are further directed to expedite action, please.”

It was noted that a copy of the letter was sent to the Commissioner, Ministry of Finance as well as the Commissioner, Ministry of Health and Human Services, Kaduna.