Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has joined other Nigerians to express sadness over the violent conflicts in some communities in Kaduna State, notably, Kajuru, Zangon Kataf, Kaura, Birnin Gwari, Chikun, which has led to killings and destruction of property worth billions of naira.

The Forum expressed fears that the violence, if not contained and a permanent solution found as soon as possible, might escalate to other parts of Nigeria which may trigger reprisals and consume the nation.

It observed that, apart from the devastating effects on food production and livestock, the crisis has increased the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria with an increase in te number of people in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, which is additional financial burden on government and the communities.

The co-chairmen of the Forum, Bishop Sunday Onuoha and Alhaji Kunle Sanni, respectively, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, attributed the recent rise the crisis to possible mutual suspicions between the two major faith in the state, as well as the state government and the affected communities most of which are Christian communities.

‘Additionally, it has affected job opportunities, coupled with health-related challenges, thus affecting vulnerable young girls and women whose fate are determined by the harsh reality on ground, exposing them to rape, domestic violence and lack of access to education,’ they said.

The religious leaders pleaded with affected communities to support the efforts of government, individual and corporate organisations, and ensure fairness and openness in resolving the security challenges within communities.

They equally suggested that the affected communities and family members should give a level of compromise, in order to allow peace to reign by shunning hatred and embracing the culture of true love and friendship.

‘People in these areas should also aspire to usher a new beginning within the communities affected by violence, as was the case with Ile-Ife and Modakeke crisis, as only dialogue can help to restore lasting peace in the affected communities and the entire State.’

The religious Forum asked security agencies to be professional in the discharge of their duties, particularly when it comes to saving lives, while the communities support them in their quest to protect the citizens and bring normalcy.

It also requested the state government to initiate sincere dialogue mechanisms using the organizations that have the capacity to intervene in the violent conflicts, while traditional and religious groups assist to promote genuine tolerance, forgiveness and reconciliation among the communities in disputes.

Meanwhile, the IDPF restated that as a faith-based organisation, it remains committed to the cause of peace and religious tolerance in Nigeria which will, expectedly, guarantee a better future of unborn generations.