Sola Ojo, Kaduna

In order to cushion the effect of the ongoing 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna State as a measure to check the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the State, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna state chapter, said on Tuesday that, it has N2m worth of food items ready to be distributed to the needy members.

The Chapter’s Chairman, Reverend John Joseph Hayab told Daily Sun that, the items contributed by notable members (names withheld), would be taken to identified homes of those that need the assistance in order to keep to social distancing guideline.

According to him, the package could only reach and sustain 1,000 households for a week at the beginning while calling on those with resources to do more to reach more people especially, the daily earners.

He said, “following the global outbreak of Coronavirus Pandemic, CAN in Kaduna has initiated measures to bring succour to its members especially the less privileged.

“CAN, has through its notable members contributed about N2m worth of foodstuffs which we have started dispatching to those that have been identified to be in need following the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government to curb the spread of the deadly disease in the state.

“It is meant to help encourage them to obey Government orders and stay at home. A hungry man when he has nothing to give his family may be tempted to disobey but we do not want to give room for that temptation that is why we are giving people a helping hand in order to cushion the hardship most Nigerians are going through at this trying moment.

“While what we have gathered through the generous giving of our loved ones can at the moment cater for only about a thousand (1,000) families for at least a few days or a week, we are still calling on spiritual individuals, organisations who see the need to touch lives to please not hesitate to contact us or do same directly to the less privileged around them.

“CAN strategy for distribution will be taken the food stuffs to identify homes that are in need. We will not bring any crowd considering the 24-hour curfew, the foodstuffs will be taken to the affected individual families to avoid any crowd”, he said.

Hayab further encourage his fellow believers in the Lord Jesus Christ, to have faith in the almighty God in every situation they find themselves in accordance with the gospel that commands obedience to constitutional authorities and to see the 24-hour curfew as an art of not obeying the government only but the almighty God.

“We should therefore live by example at all times by always conducting ourselves orderly and in the way of the Lord, which is in an orderly manner as seen in the life of our saviour Jesus Christ while on earth by being peaceful and obedience”, he noted.