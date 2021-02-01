Dr Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor, Kaduna State, has appealed to stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to make financial commitment towards the registration exercise of the party.

Balarabe made the call on Sunday at the Southern Kaduna APC stakeholders’ engagement committee meeting in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

She enjoined the stakeholders to make personal monetary contribution, saying that the financial implications of the exercise cannot be left to state government alone.

“I want to call on every stakeholder to make sacrifices financially and otherwise towards the success of this important exercise that we have coming up.

“When you make personal financial commitments to things like that, it gives you a real sense of belonging.

“Government alone cannot be left to cover the cost of this all important assignment, so we must individually do our bit for this party that we love so much,” she added.

According to her, APC is a great party with a great ideology and the registration exercise will reposition it for even greater exploits.

Also speaking, Bala Bantex, the immediate past Deputy Governor of the State, underscored the need for oneness and unity of purpose as the party planned to make inroad into Southern Kaduna.

Bantex implored the leadership of the APC in the state to work out modalities of ensuring that members are fully grounded in the ideology of the party.

In his remarks, the state Chairman of APC, retired Commodore Emmanuel Jekada, disclosed that the registration and revalidation exercise would start on Feb. 9.

Jekada noted that the state office had already taken delivery of all materials to be used for the exercise and called for full participation of members.

Other stakeholders who spoke offered strategic recommendations on the way forward for the APC in the zone and the state.

NAN reports that that the meeting was attended by both past and present elected and appointed government officials from Southern Kaduna. (NAN)