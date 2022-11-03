From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State Deputy Governor Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe has been billed to lead an array of speakers and panellists at the 2022 public lecture and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The theme of this year’s event is “Politics in Policy Polarization: Implications Ahead of 2023 Elections and Beyond”, under the Distinguished Chairmanship of Alh. Murtala Aliyu, former Minister of Power and Steel and Secretary General, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

According to the Chapter Chairman, Haruna Malami, this year’s theme was chosen in light of the alarming rate of policy reversals at all levels of government which frequently impedes the implementation of well-intended measures without recourse to the impact on sustainable development.

Holding on Saturday November 5, 2022, at Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation opposite Murtala Mohammed Square Kaduna, the event shall have in attendance, senior government officials, civil societies organizations, academics, members of the business community, students, and members of the public.

There shall also be award presentations to notable personalities who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields of endeavour. Among the recipients are Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa MON, Prof. Ladi Adamu of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and the Chairman of Blueprint Newspapers, Alhaji Mohammed Idris.

Others are the Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, the Director General of Industrial Training Fund, Joseph Ari, NNPC Limited’s Executive Director, Business Services, Dr Abdullahi Idris and the Chief Executives of Farmtrack and Spectrum Engineering, Engr. Sadiq Abubakar and Engr. Abubakar Isa respectively.