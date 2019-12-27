Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The District Head of Birnin-Gwari, Ahaji Yusuf Yahaya who was kidnapped alongside one other by gunmen on December 18, along Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway has escaped from his abductors after ‘part payment’ of N3.5 million.

The district head, according to the Chairman of Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance, Ibrahim, Abubakar Nagwari, escaped last night at Sabon Birni village behind Kaduna international airport around 5.30 am from where he sent SOS to his close associate.

Narrating what transpired since the incident happened two weeks ago, Ibrahim said: “In the last 48 hours after the release of former Education Secretary and Wakilin Makaranta of Birnin-Gwari, Alh Ibrahim Musa, the fate of the district head was doubtful after payment of N3. 5 million was made to kidnappers which they tagged part payment.

“After long hours of uncertainty and threat to the life of the district head and Sarkin Kudu of Birnin-Gwari, he miraculously escaped to freedom after the kidnappers led by Dogo Gide went asleep.

“We the people of Birnin-Gwari are grateful to Allah for his freedom and others that were abducted who regained their freedom after fat ransomed had been paid.

“And for those who lost their lives in the hands of those criminals, we pray for Allah’s forgiveness and may He reward them with a comfortable home of Aljannah.”

Ibrahim also commended the security personnel involved just as he called on the citizens of the area to be vigilant as they go about their normal businesses.

“While commending efforts of our security volunteers and security forces stationed in our area, we are calling on all citizens and residents of Birnin-Gwari LGA to be extra vigilant and expose those informants in our respective communities that connive with kidnappers.

“Also and more importantly, we condemned in totality the kangaroo Peace Accord with armed bandits championed by the Birnin-Gwari local government administration. Enough is enough,” he added.