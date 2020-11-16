The Kaduna Inland Dry Port has commenced series of strategic engagements with various segments of the organised private sector targeted at increasing awareness on benefits to businesses within it’s area of operation.

In a statement by Rotimi Raimi-Hassan, Port Manager Kaduna Inland Dry Port, the meetings is aimed at deepening existing relationship with proximate members of the business community and sensitise more potential dry port users on the need to use the port facility. “It covers interactions with Importers, exporters, manufacturers and traders within the port’s areas of concentration.

There is a programme for a business talk on the agenda of various engagements with the prospective customers to be presented by the Controller of Kaduna Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service titled: “ Process of Customs Documentation and Seamless Delivery of Cargoes at Kaduna Inland Dry Port”

He said business stakeholders to be engaged in the series of meetings include Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Kaduna Branch; Export Association, Kaduna; Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI); Dei Dei International Building Materials Market, Abuja and Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kaduna Chapter. Others are Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry,Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA); Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Limited and Kaduna State Market Development and Management Company.

Commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s first dry port, the Kaduna Inland Dry Port is a direct response to the need of business operators in the hinterland who desire maritime activities being brought closer to them.