By Zika Bobby

Kaduna Inland Dry Port will soon commence export trade from Nigeria to other countries.

General Manager of the port, Rotimi Raimi-Hassan made this disclosure during a visit to Customs Area Controller for Kaduna Command, Sanusi Abubakar Danburam.

He said the Nigerian Breweries and other notable companies had indicated interest in using the port facility for export of their non-alcoholic beverages to Niger Republic.

He assured of experienced and dedicated staff to ensure hitch-free transactions for all the dry port users. He said with the arrival of pre-inspection agent and other stakeholders now at KIDPL, the concerns being raised about inspection would be a thing of the past.

According to Hassan, the primary objective of establishing inland dry ports is to decongest Lagos seaports and bring shipping to the doorsteps of hinterland shippers.

He said: “I assure you that the hindrances faced in export logistics will be eliminated. The northern exporters will smile and enjoy the dividend of the government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”