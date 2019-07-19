Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ite appears in Kaduna High Court today, c ommercial activities in Kaduna, the state capital, have been seriously affected with several residents staying indoor.

This development, was premised on pro-El-Zakzaky release protests which have been violent in nature lately.

The Shi’ite leader and his wife were arrested on December 14, 2015 by security agents after a bloody clash between his followers and the Nigerian Army that left scores dead.

Before now, the protest had been limited to Abuja, Kaduna and a few other places in the North, but it has gradually spread to other states including Lagos. A business owner at the popular Ahmadu Bello way, Kaduna, who did not want his name mentioned said that previous experiences have taught them how to avoid damning risk anytime the case comes up. “We have had bad experiences. Some of the people involved in the protest are shop looters’’ he said.