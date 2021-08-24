From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has received with sadness the report of a security breach at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna in the early hours of Tuesday.

The security breach at the academy led to the death of one personnel and the abduction of two officers.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: ‘Being the host of the Academy and a partner in several spheres of national security and development, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been briefed of the development, and on behalf of the Government and People of Kaduna State, has prayed for the repose of the souls of the personnel who lost their lives.

‘The Governor conveys heartfelt empathy to the Academy, and to the immediate families of the personnel, and also extends deep concern to the family of the abducted officer.

‘Furthermore, the Government of Kaduna State extends its unreserved solidarity to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and all security agencies who are making immense sacrifices on different fronts.

‘The Government hereby appeals to the good citizens of the state to volunteer useful information to the military and security agencies in the campaign against banditry and kidnapping, in the state and beyond.’

On its part, the Kaduna State Government will continue to take actions considered imperative in the campaign against bandits throughout the state.’