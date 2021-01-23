From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and a team of medical experts drawn from various high institutions, including from the US, are billed to discuss the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

The event which is organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation is scheduled as an online seminar through webinar will also discuss the safety of the vaccines.

A statement by the Managing Director (MD), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Abubakar G Umar, said: ‘The online seminar is intended to sensitise the general public and provide answers to all the issues surrounding the COVID 19 pandemic and its vaccines.

‘The Webinar, which comes up on Thursday with His Excellency Malam Nasir Ahmed el Rufai Executive Governor of Kaduna State as Special Guest of Honour, will feature a team of medical experts to give their opinions about the COVID-19.

‘Speakers at the Webinar include Dr Faisal Shu’aibu Executive Director National Primary Health Care Development Agency and Prof Abdulsalam Nasidi OON a pioneer epidemiologist.

‘Others are Dr Nasiru Sani Gwarzo an epidemiologist and Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investments, Prof Zubairu Iliyasu Director of Centre for Infectious Diseases Bayero University Kano, Prof Sarki Abba Director Center for Urologic Oncology Northwestern University Chicago USA, and Dr Muhammed Adis Executive Secretary of Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

‘Members of the public are invited to join and participate at the online public seminar using the ZOOM platform.’