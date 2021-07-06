From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has paid the last respect and condoled the families of two soldiers who lost their lives on Monday defending students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna when bandits attacked the school and abducted over 140 students.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the two military personnel who lost their lives were Private Salisu Rabiu and Ordinary Seaman Bilal Mohammed.

Aruwan represented Governor El-Rufai at the funeral of Ordinary Seaman Mohammed at Ungwan Kanawa Cemetery, Kaduna North LGA, and also at prayers session offered for Private Rabiu at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital’s mortuary before his remains were taken to Daura, Katsina State for final interment

The Governor said that the duo of Rabiu and Mohammed are heroes who lost their lives while engaging outlaws who represent the worst of humanity.

He added that their lives would not go in vain as the victory of evil men is only temporary, but their retribution permanent.

The Governor who prayed for the repose of their souls said troops and all security personnel on the frontlines deserve solidarity, motivation and gratitude, instead of condemnation.

He described negative comments against security personnel as a most unfortunate display of ingratitude in view of their sacrifices and patriotism.

The Governor has on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State offered financial assistance to their immediate families.

