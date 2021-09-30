From Sola Ojo, Kaduna
As part of critical measures to tackle the nefarious activities of fleeing bandits in parts of the state, the Kaduna State Government, yesterday, officially announced the shutdown of telecommunications services in undisclosed locations.
The development may not be unconnected with the security information that fleeing bandits from Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states, where telecommunications services have been shut, now come to Kaduna state to make phone calls.
Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, who stated this in a press briefing, at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Kaduna, added that all motorcycles (commercial and private) have also been banned for the next three months – all with effect from midnight today.
Governor Nasir El-Rufai had, on a radio chart, Tuesday night, announced that the state government had formally requested the Federal Government to enforce the shutdown of telecom services in parts of the state identified by security agencies as requiring such measures.
In response to that request, the relevant federal agencies had, yesterday, informed the Kaduna State government that the processes for telecoms shutdown in parts of the state had commenced, Aruwan said.
These ugly security situations which rural areas mainly are direct victims because of the longtime abandoned of rural dwellers showed that the decision of Governor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna State only demonstrated an unsound mind and poor leadership insight because to shuts Telecom services and ban of motorbikes aggravate the entire situations and can never be a solution as far as security is concerns.
Since 1999 many rural areas in Nigeria are facing total neglect because democracy does not exist at grassroots level as a results of many power intoxicated Governors put the Third Tiers of government into their pocket now the security consequences is manifesting in difference ways of which the solutions is for the Governors to ensure that Local government administration maintain its constitutional status independently from States where all the 774 local government in Nigeria would be run by democratically elected Chairman under the supervision of an established Federal ministry of Local government affairs with a mandatory obligations for the minister to visit all the 774 Secretariats annually these remained the only Democratic solutions to guaranteed remarkable infrastructural development of rural areas as well ensure security of rural dwellers.
Already many rural areas does not have Telecom services which directly ridicule the position of Governor of Kaduna state therefore if over 70% out of 774 local government areas located mainly rural areas are developed infrastructurally and viable in its economy activities Banditry and Kidnaping would be difficult to operates over there as it is difficult to presently operates in the urban areas.
Local government election and its Democratic independence as well financial autonomy, IGR and fiscal responsibilities required more attention than which region produced next Nigerian president come 2023 because many of elected leaders at all levels are VILLAGERS even President Buhari and Yemi Osinbajo are villagers so If good governance is achieved at grass roots levels there will be no desperation about center, How many Americans bothered about Washington?