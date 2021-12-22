From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has signed the state’s 2022 Budget of N278.58 billion.

Governor El-Rufai assured residents of the state that the N278.58 billion budget will be faithfully implemented to advance public welfare and develop human capital and infrastructure.

The signed budget allocates N184.53 billion to capital expenditure and N94.05bn to recurrent, a ratio of 66:37.

With N89.67 billion, the Social Subsector has 49% of the capital budget, the largest sectoral allocation. Capital allocations in the social sub-sector are Education (N41.66 billion), Health (N28.63 billion), and Social Development (N19.37 billion). Capital budget allocation for public works and infrastructure is N28.94 billion, and N8.79 billion for housing and urban development.

The signing ceremony, held in the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, was attended by the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Yusuf Zailani, and principal officers of the legislature, commissioners, and other aides of the governor.

Speaking at the event, the governor stated he is very pleased that for the seventh consecutive year, Kaduna State is signing its appropriation bill into law well ahead of the first day of January.

He explained that this alignment of the fiscal year and the calendar year, which has ensured that budget implementation can commence by 1st January of each year.

He attributed this consistent trend to the active collaboration between the House of Assembly and the executive for the benefit of the people of Kaduna State.

Malam El-Rufai described the budget as the budget of the people, a budget of sustainable growth. He commended the Kaduna State House of Assembly for its thorough work on the draft budget estimates, disclosing that the House of Assembly increased the budget size from the N233 billion proposed by the executive to N278.58 billion to accommodate more project requests.

He expressed his personal gratitude to the Speaker and the entire membership of the House of Assembly across party lines for the very cooperative and collaborative manner they have worked with the executive in the last six and a half years.

House Speaker Hon Yusuf Zailani explained that the legislature is fully aligned with the focus of the government on human capital development and infrastructure.