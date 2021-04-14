From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kaduna Electric, Engr Garba Haruna, has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base, Kaduna, for the prompt settlement of its electricity bills.

The commendation was handed down to the Commander, NAF Base Kaduna, Air Commodore A Iyamu, when he paid a visit to the electricity distribution company’s Managing Director.

According to Engr Garba, ‘we are quite happy to be working with the Nigeria Air Force. I think it is the best among the whole MDAs not only in the military but in all the MDAs in terms of response to payment.’

He promised that Kaduna Electric would strive to maintain the existing good relationship with the NAF Base, adding that ‘since we have a very good relationship with you especially in terms of payment of bills, we should be able to provide you with the type of services you want.’

Earlier, the Commander, NAF Base Kaduna commended Kaduna Electric for improvements in power supply to the Base, ‘the light has improved tremendously around that axis,’ he said.

He also called for the support of Kaduna Electric in sponsoring some of its activities: ‘As part of your Corporate Social Responsibility, we have a golf course and we are inviting you to come and sponsor a tournament even if its a one-day tournament. I think we are one of your most stable customers in Kaduna, we are not asking much otherwise we have had a very wonderful relationship.’

The highlights of the visit was an exchange of gifts between the MD and the Air Force Commander.