From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna Electric (operator of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company KAEDCO) has disconnected Sokoto and Zamfara states Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of over an alleged N2.5 billion debt.

The management of the company said on Saturday that it was forced to disconnect power supply to all MDAs and other facilities belonging to the two northwest states after they were issued “demand” as well as “final disconnection notices” by the company three weeks ago.

“Disconnection is a last resort for us, and Kaduna Electric is pained to embark on this course of action,” the Head, Corporate Communication of the Company, Abdulazeez Abdullahi said in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, Sokoto State government is owing outstanding electricity bills of N1,496,313,156 while Zamfara is owing N1,040,506,730 as of December 2022.

He lamented that the development was not only hindering the operations of the company, but was also making it extremely difficult for it to discharge its obligations to the electricity market as well as making the needed investment to improve service delivery.