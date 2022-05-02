From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Board of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company Plc (Kaduna Electric) has announced the appointment of Engr Yusuf Usman Yahaya as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Head, Corporate Communications, Kaduna Electric, Abdullahi Abdulazeez in a statement said Yahaya’s appointment followed the resignation of Engr. Garba Haruna to pursue other professional and personal endeavours after serving the company for about eight years.

The new MD assumed leadership of Kaduna Electric with diverse public and private sector experiences and educational background in Petroleum and Gas Engineering from University of Port Harcourt in Nigeria, a Master of Business Administration from Heriot-Watt University, Scotland and is currently a fellow of Doctor of Philosophy. He has received training in policy design and evaluation at Oxford University and Harvard University.

“Until his appointment, Yahaya was an Expert Consultant with the USAID Nigerian Power Sector Program and Senior Advisor to the Managing Director Rural Electrification Agency. Prior to this time, he led an energy advisory and projects company on investments and development of proprietary and third-party frontrunner on- and off-grid thermal greenfield renewable projects.

“In this role, he has been lead consultant and advisor on industry agreements and corporate turnaround strategies in the Nigerian electricity distribution sector.

“Previously, he was at various times strategic analyst and specialist at the General Electric Company, working within the Global Growth Organization on flag-planting and market development strategies on portfolio across Transportation, Power and Water, Healthcare, and Oil and Gas. He left the company as Country Manager for GE Water & Process Technologies.

“Yahaya is a member of several professional associations including Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the Project Management Institute and Corporate Governance Society of Nigeria.

“He is a Fellow of the Nigeria Institution of Power Engineers, a Fellow, of the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria and a Fellow, of the Institute of Management Consultants. He is a Fellow of the Nigeria Institution of Power Engineers, Fellow, Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria and Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants.

“The Board wishes to thank Engr. Haruna for his leadership of the Company and his devotion to the organization. As a pioneer Managing Director, he has provided a foundation for the Company.

“The Board extends its best wishes to Engr. Yahaya in his new posting leading Kaduna Electric”, Abdullahi said.