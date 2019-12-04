Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Management of the operator of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Kaduna Electric, on Wednesday decried incessant assaults on the staff of the company by some customers.

One of its staff, Buratai Ahmed, was said to have gotten the beaten of his life when he attempted to disconnect a customer’s supply at densely populated Rigasa community, Igabi local government area of the State, over his inability to settle outstanding bill.

Head of Corporate Communication of the company, Abdulazeez Abdullahi said in a statement that, the spate of assault on company’s staff by some members of the public while carrying out their legitimate duties would no longer be condoned. Abdullahi further threatened that, such would henceforth be pursued to a logical conclusion and ensure perpetrators are brought before the law. He said, “the incident which occurred on Tuesday, December 3, at Unguwan Muazu, Rigasa Area Office, involved one of our linesmen, Buratai Ahmed, who was assaulted and left with severe injuries by a customer who resisted having his property disconnected for failing to settle the current charge on his electricity bill. “Although the culprit is still at large, the matter has since been reported to the police who have vowed to ensure he is apprehended,” Abdullahi added. He however thanked the police for immediately setting up a task force comprising local vigilantes and the police to ensure the culprit’s speedy arrest. He also urged customers to endeavour to settle their bill promptly to avoid situations where their properties will be marked for disconnection quickly added that, the company operates a zero tolerance policy to bills payment default, hence, any customer who fails to pay shall be denied power supply after following due process as stipulated by regulation.