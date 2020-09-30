Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following directives by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Kaduna Electric on Wednesday announced implementing the old electricity tariff as it was on August 31.

The Head, Corporate Communication of the company, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, who made the announcement in a statement Wednesday evening said, the reversal to the old tariff followed the agreement reached between the Federal Government and the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend the recently approved Service-Based Tariff which came into effect on September 1.

According to Abdullahi: ‘Following the directive of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to Distribution Companies to suspend the new Service Based Tariff and revert to the old tariff as at August 31, 2020, the Management of Kaduna Electric wishes to inform its customers and the public that it has fully complied with the directive.

‘Prepaid customers who purchase electricity tokens from today will therefore see the value of the old tariff reflected in their tokens while postpaid customers will also see the old tariff reflected on their next bill”.

‘We hope the technical committee set up to look into how the service based tariff was arrived at will conclude its assignment on schedule and allow for the new tariff to be implemented.’

According to Kaduna Electric spokesman, the new tariff would help enhance service to customers, improve liquidity and drive investment in the sector.