Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The management of Kaduna Electric, the operator of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC), on Thursday threatened to cut-off power supply to any electricity customer within its franchise if they refused to be metered.

The company made the statement through its head of corporate communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, who was clarifying a recent statement credited to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) that customers in Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi who were yet to be metered should not pay more than N1,800 per month.

Abdullahi noted that, even though the NERC mandated the order of payment of N1,800 per month for customers under estimated billing, it did not mean same amount would be paid by residential and commercial customers.

According to him, “the management of Kaduna Electric debunked insinuations from a section of its customers purporting that a flat rate of N1,800 has been fixed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as monthly payment for electricity use by residential and commercial customers.

“The order of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission putting a cap on estimated billing did not imply that all residential and commercial customers shall pay a uniform rate; rather, the order stipulated different rates for different locations.

“So, the capping was essentially to accelerate the metering of customers in the residential and commercial categories. The capping as directed by NERC varies from one location to another within the company’s four franchise states of Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi.

“Kaduna Electric urges customers, who have not been metered yet to immediately apply for a meter which is available under the Meter Asset Provider scheme. Customers should be aware that as the NERC order mandated, customers who refuse to be metered shall have their power supply disconnected,” he said.