From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
KADUNA State government has introduced elite and youth international marathon race to attract investments to the State.
According to the organisers, the maiden Kaduna International Marathon 2020 billed for November is expected to gulp N300 million with 10 elite athletes expected from across the world.
Addressing a world press conference on Saturday at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna,Governor Nasir el- Rufai of Kaduna state said the 21km half marathon race, with the theme: Let’s Run Together’, is aimed at talent hunting, engaging the youth and attracting investment opportunities to the state.
Governor el-Rufai said,there would be prize money ranging from $10,000 for the winner to $1,000 for the 10th position in the male and female elite category and N3 million for the first placed Nigerian male and female runners ranging to N250,000 for the 10th placed runner in that category.
“Ten elite male and female athletes have been invited with over 50,000 local and international runners expected to participate.
“The inaugural edition of Kaduna International Marathon race will take place on Saturday 24 November, 2020 as half marathon. Kaduna Runs is designed as an annual sporting event of economic benefit to all. We hope it would help Kaduna state as an investment hub and spotting talent.
