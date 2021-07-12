From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely 24 hours after the abduction of the Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, the hostage-takers have made contact with the emirate, demanding a ransom of N200 million for his release.

The 85-year-old Emir was kidnapped at his residence in Kajuru, Kaduna, in the early hours of Sunday.

He was taken alongside 10 other members of his family, including two grandchildren and three women.

A source close to the palace confirmed to reporters Monday afternoon that the bandits have contacted the Emirate Council members and demanded N200 million.

The Kaduna State Police Command had on Sunday said that police and army personnel have been deployed to the forest to rescue the Emir.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.