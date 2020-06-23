Kaduna Government has evacuated 35,000 Almajiri children to 17 states and some neighbouring countries.

Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, said the state equally received more than 1,000 Almajiri from other states.

Baba explained that the measure was part of government’s efforts toward ensuring that all children received both Quranic and western education under the care of their parents.

She said with the support of the UNICEF, the ministry was documenting, counselling, and providing basic healthcare to the Almajiri evacuated from other states.

“This is crucial because apart from COVID-19, some of the Almajiri had skin diseases and other ailments that need to be treated before reuniting them with their families.

“Although enrolling the children into school is the responsibility of the ministry of education, the ministry of human services is currently assessing the state of Tsangaya schools across the state.

“We want to determine their proximity and suitability for enrolling some of the Almajiri living close to such schools where they will acquire both Quranic and western education,” she said.

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i had recently warned that parents who enrol their children into the Almajiri education system stand the risk of prosecution and up to two years jail.